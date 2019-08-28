Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, August 28

Skies are clear across KELOLAND, though temperatures remain a little bit cooler than normal for the final days of August. We’re in the mid 70s to low 80s across the region, with a gentle breeze from the west at 5-15 mph.

Skies will remain clear tonight, with a very light south breeze, Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as well, with a northerly breeze. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday is the only day we’re putting rain in the forecast, and it looks like it will be light, mostly just some rain showers. Rain should start in western South Dakota during the day and move East River during the evening into the nighttime hours. Temperatures will cool down again with another cold front dropping down, and highs will only be in the low 70s.

The Labor Day weekend will be mostly rain-free, though temperatures will be a little cooler than normal. There could be some lingering showers early Saturday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies with highs well below-normal in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, in the upper 70s East River to the low 80s West River.

Labor Day Monday will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. We have added some evening and nighttime rain into the forecast for Monday, but the best chance of that will be after dark.

Because the rain looks a little quicker than it has been showing in the forecast models, we will now go with a dry forecast for Tuesday. It will still be warm with partly cloudy skies, and Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Another front will drop us into the mid 70s on Wednesday, where we look to stay. At this point, the following weekend (September 7-8) appear to be cooler with another reinforcing shot of chilly air coming in from the north.