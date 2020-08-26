Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, August 26: Strong Storms Possible Thur. Night into Friday; Cool by Saturday

After another hot day throughout KELOLAND, we won’t get much relief on the thermometer as we go into the night.

Along the way, we’ll watch for the chance to see some showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be strong to severe in intensity. A “Marginal Risk” is in place for much of KELOLAND through the first part of the night.

Overnight lows will remain in the 60s across much of the region.

Thursday starts off quietly enough, with sunshine in place across the area. Cloud cover, however, increases later in the day. Highs still reach the 90s in the southern half of South Dakota, while 80s start to make their move.

Overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning, we’ll run the risk for more showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. A “Slight Risk” is in place for the entire viewing area during this time. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero risk for a tornado or two. Stay weather aware during this time.

By the afternoon on Friday, we’ll calm down and clear out just in time for the start of the last weekend of August. Highs on Friday climb into the 80s south and east, while 70s make their move to the north and west.

Saturday is the Pick Day of the Week, with a decent amount of sunshine and temperatures near or below average for this time of year.

Rain chances return on Sunday and linger into the first part of the next work week. Along the way, temperatures will also slide into the 70s, giving us a nice preview for the fall season…which starts in just a few weeks.