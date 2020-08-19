Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, August 19: Heat wave coming next week

Our forecast attention is on what looks like a fairly significant heat wave for the first half of next week, which will include temperatures close to ten degrees warmer than normal. In the meantime, there were some showers in central South Dakota early today and they left some cloud cover behind that is holding down temperatures in the middle of KELOLAND. It is mostly sunny around the edges, and temperatures have pushed through the 80s in Sioux Falls and the SE, with the 90s in the north and west.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, though there is the potential for a moisture-starved thunderstorm around Rapid City and the Black Hills. It will be warm – but not humid – with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and near or even warmer than today. We’re expecting highs in the upper 80s in SE KELOLAND while there will be many 90s in the north and west. There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms over Rapid City and the west, but with a lack of moist air the greatest threat will be damaging winds. The rest of KELOLAND should remain dry.

Friday will be partly cloudy and very warm, with temperatures similar to Thursday. One wrinkle is some energy dropping down out of North Dakota that could produce some showers and thundershowers in eastern KELOLAND Friday evening and Friday night.

Saturday may start with lingering clouds/showers from Friday night, but skies will quickly turn sunny. Highs will again be in the upper 80s in SE KELOLAND, with the 90s to the north and west. Sunday will also be mostly sunny and hot, and Sunday’s highs should be in the 90s. But while it will be hot, it will be a dry heat, with not much humidity in the air.

The first half of next week will be hot, with a heat wave gripping KELOLAND. Temperatures will be ten degrees or so warmer than normal for late August. We’ve pulled thunderstorm chances from the forecast, and replaced them with widespread 90s. There will be some 100+ temperatures in central South Dakota for the middle of next week.

The end of next week will be slightly cooler, or perhaps I should say not as hot, because we continue to believe temperatures will be warmer than normal in eastern KELOLAND every day through the end of August.