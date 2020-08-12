Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, August 12: Remaining warm and humid with more t-storm chances East River

We had some strong winds move through the northern tier of counties early this morning. McLaughlin in Corson County recorded a 78 mph gust. Summit in NE South Dakota had a 68 mph gust. Those storms then moved east into Minnesota, with decreasing clouds in their wake. South winds have kept humidity in place, with temperatures returning to the 80s.

Tonight there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area should have mostly clear skies but it will remain warm and humid, with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a brisk south wind and temperatures will rise to the upper 80s East River, with thunderstorms possible in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will continue the dry trend, and it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thunderstorms will continue Friday morning East River. After they end, dew points (humidity) will remain in the low 70s, and temperatures will again warm to the mid 80s. Western South Dakota will remain dry as a cool front arrives from the northwest, which will bring slightly cooler temperatures to Rapid City and Pierre.

On Saturday, with the passage of the cool front, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a chance of morning thunderstorms. Then skies will clear, and Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND. Temperatures will be cooler and pleasant with less humidity, highs in the low to mid 80s – only a couple degrees warmer West River.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and near-normal with highs in the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND.

The first half of next week looks cool and dry and pleasant. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s East River, while the west will heat back to the upper 80s to low 80s.

The moisture deficit will continue to worsen, especially in western South Dakota, where no significant rainfall is forecast for at least a week – and that area remains in a drought condition.