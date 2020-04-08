Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 8: Windy and even cooler tomorrow

Rain showers have followed a cold front through KELOLAND, now moving away through western Iowa. NW winds have been quite strong, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Temperatures are about 20 degrees colder than yesterday, in the 50s in southern KELOLAND and the 40s in the north.

Tonight the NW winds will die down temporarily. With clear skies – and a big, bright full moon – lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with a gentle breeze.

Tomorrow will be another windy day, with NW winds at 20-30 mph or even a little stronger. Skies will be partly cloudy in the east and mostly sunny in the west, but temperatures will be about ten degrees colder than normal, in the 40s.

Clouds will increase on Friday, ahead of the next system coming into the central US. A south breeze will help temperatures to improve a little, to the low 50s East River to the low 60s West River.

The weekend looks wet. On Saturday we’ll have widespread rainfall, mixing with snow during the colder parts of the day West River. Temperatures will be in the 50s in central and NE KELOLAND, while Rapid City will be in the low 40s.

Easter Sunday will be breezy and colder, and thanks to that colder air we expect a sloppy mix of rain and a couple inches of snow in central and eastern KELOLAND, while snow will continue around Rapid City and the Hills. At the moment we suspect Rapid City and western SD may end up with a total of a few-to-several inches of snowfall for the weekend.

Monday looks breezy and even cooler, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. After morning lows in the low 20s, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 30s. With fresh snow cover, Rapid City is likely to remain in the 20s.

Winds will diminish on Tuesday, but it will still be cold, with partly cloudy highs in the 20s. We expect temperatures to improve only a few degrees on Wednesday.

Cold air will remain in KELOLAND for several days. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal the rest of the workweek, though today’s forecast models show a slight warmup – back to normal – for the third weekend of April (the 18th and 19th).