Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 7: Cloudy and breezy with more rain tonight for central and eastern KELOLAND

Rain continues to fall and clouds dominate the skies in central and eastern KELOLAND. A sliver of sunshine is peeking through the western edge of South Dakota, where snow fell last night (Rapid City got 4”). A brisk north wind is keeping us cool, with temperatures in the 50s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see a continuation of the rainfall in central and eastern South Dakota. With a north wind, lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rapid City will be a little cooler, because the skies will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow will be cloudy in central and eastern South Dakota. We’ll have more rainfall, especially along both side of I-29 (including Sioux Falls), where some inch-type amounts will be possible. It will be another breezy day, with a north wind, and highs will be in the 50s East River. Sunshine will increase in western and central South Dakota as the system pulls away, so temperatures will be in the 60s West River.

Thursday night there could be some snowfall in Rapid City and western South Dakota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northern Black Hills.

Whatever rainfall remains will end early Friday morning. The rest of Friday will also be a windy, but we’ll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s in the east. We have a few rain or snow showers forecast for western KELOLAND as a weak cold front drops Rapid City back to around 50 degrees.

The weekend looks nicer. We’ll go with mostly sunny skies on Saturday as temperatures warm back above-average, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be a few light showers in the north.

Monday will be breezy and cooler as another cold front comes in. Highs will fall back to the low to mid 50s, near-normal for mid-April. We’ll actually be cooler than normal for the middle part of next week, Tuesday and Wednesday, before a warming trend for the second half of next week. Right now there are no signs of any big rain or big snow next week.