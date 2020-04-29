Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 29: Sunny and warmer next couple days

The rain showers ended this morning, but brisk northerly winds continue to blow at 15-30 mph east of the Missouri River. Skies have been sunny in western South Dakota, with only some broken cumulus clouds in the east. Despite that, temperatures are near-normal, in the mid 60s.

Skies will be clear tonight, with little or no wind. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow the warmer air we’ve been promising arrives. With a mostly sunny sky, highs will be in the low 70s East River and the low 80s West River.

Friday (May 1) will also be mostly sunny, with a brisk warming wind pushing temperatures into the low 80s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

The weekend looks mild, though there could be some rain showers both days – although a little more likely with thicker clouds on Saturday. Amounts are projected at a few tenths to around half an inch – and much less on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees both days.

Some heavier rainfall (over a half inch) will be possible on Monday, along with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler, in the low to mid 60s.

Today’s forecast models, while a bit cooler than normal for next week, aren’t as cool as recent days. Today’s runs put us just a few degrees below normal, in the low 60s, through the following weekend (May 9-10).