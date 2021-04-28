Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 28: Breezy, cool tomorrow; Sharply warmer Friday and Saturday

Abundant sunshine in western and northern South Dakota will continue the rest of the day, with Sioux Falls and the SE seeing increasing sun as the clouds break up from northwest to southeast. There were a few lingering showers in SE South Dakota and NW Iowa, but those diminished as they tried to bring sprinkles to the Sioux Falls area. With a northerly breeze, temperatures have been near-normal for late April.

2 PM

Tonight, with a mostly clear sky and a very light westerly breeze, temperatures should dip only to the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but a brisk north wind will hold down temperatures. We expect mid 60s East River to around 70 in the west, where clouds will be thicker.

The warmup begins on Friday. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should shoot to the mid 70s East River, and the low 80s in the west. The warmup will be aided by a south wind that will turn to the west.

The weekend will start very warm on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy sky for the first day of May. A front will sweep in from the west on Sunday, and it may produce some light rain showers as it does so. It will be cooler, but temperatures will still be above-average in the 60s to low 70s.

The chances for rain are much better on Monday and Tuesday, with the heavier amounts expected in southern KELOLAND, including SW South Dakota which could use some beneficial rainfall. Unfortunately the rain amounts look less in northern KELOLAND, which is running drier than normal of late. Temperatures, with the rain and cloud cover, will be near-normal in the 60s.

It still looks like another surge of warmer air is heading our way for the second half of next week through the second weekend of May (the 8th and 9th), with highs bouncing back to the low 70s. What could become worrisome is that – other than perhaps Monday and Tuesday – we don’t see much in the way of significant rainfall for the next couple of weeks.