Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 22: Rain chances begin tomorrow afternoon

Mostly sunny skies and much above-normal temperatures dominate the weather across KELOLAND. There have been a few cumulus clouds that have popped up in an otherwise blue sky, and they may create some sprinkles south of I-90 near the Nebraska border, as well as in SW Minnesota. But we have widespread temperatures today, before we start to cool things back a bit for the rest of the week.

Tonight we’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 40s with a light NE breeze.

There may be a little sun in the morning tomorrow, but then skies will be mostly cloudy across the region the rest of the day. Some light rain showers will also be possible beginning during the afternoon hours. There may even be a bit of lightning, mostly in western South Dakota. With a light SE breeze turning to a NW direction behind a cool front, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our best chances for rain will be on Friday and the first half of the day Saturday, when clouds will be most abundant. But rainfall totals over those two days look moderate, perhaps a few tenths to around half an inch across KELOLAND – a little less than models were projecting for SE KELOLAND. With those clouds and the rain temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday looks like a dry day, with partly cloudy skies and near-normal highs in the mid 60s East River to the upper 60s West River.

Monday will be a little warmer, with more clouds, and temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Our next shot at rain looks like Tuesday, which will be windy with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday will be a little cooler and breezy, in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking at the extended range models, it appears temperatures will remain above-normal through the first weekend of May. There are no signs of any snowfall.