Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 21: Warming trend through the weekend, almost back to normal

It was a cold morning in KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dropped to 22 degrees with a dusting of light snow. Northeastern South Dakota and areas east of the James River awakened to an inch or two of snow, but sunshine and warmth quickly got to work melting it. Afternoon temperatures have remained well below-normal, in the 40s with a continuing northwesterly breeze.

2 PM

Tonight will be clear and not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s thanks to a light southwest breeze.

Tomorrow will be sunny in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be much warmer, in the upper 50s to low 60s, with a south wind that will bring showers up from the south. Those light rain showers will start in south central South Dakota and then spread to the rest of eastern KELOLAND by Thursday night, but they will be very light.

Friday will start with early morning showers, then skies will burn partly cloudy. Winds will switch from the south to the north from west to east during the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

As far as the weekend, Saturday looks to be mostly sunny under the domination of a high pressure center, with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A front to the west could produce some light rain or snow showers on Sunday, which will also be breezy with highs in the mid 50s East River to the mid 60s in the west.

Next week will be a real temperature roller coaster. Monday and Tuesday will be sharply warmer, more than ten degrees above-average, with highs in the 70s. That could lead to some rain or thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Following that, the rest of next week will be cooler than normal. Models hint at temperatures warming back to normal for the first weekend of May.