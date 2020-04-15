Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 15: Slowly warming (Very slowly)

Skies are partly cloudy, with a thick field of cumulus clouds moving NW to SE across KELOLAND. We’ve seen a few light showers, mainly in western South Dakota. We could still get a few sprinkles in the dry air East River. In a gentle NW breeze, temperatures have remained cool in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight we again expect those clouds to dissipate, except for Rapid City and SW South Dakota, where a few light snow showers will be possible. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy East River, to mostly cloudy in the west. Temperatures will be cool, but warmer than today. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. With thicker clouds, Rapid City will be a little cooler. Winds will be light, generally under 10 mph, out of the northwest.

We’ll start a gradual warmup and drier run of weather on Friday, with mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 50s – still cooler than normal, but an improvement.

The weekend looks warmer, as the winds turn to the southwest. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with above average highs in the low 60s, slightly above normal. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler with a dry air mass dropping us back to near normal highs in the 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and we’ll warm back to the low 60s, to around 70 in central South Dakota. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of next week also looks warm. Currently the data suggests we’ll be looking at numerous 60s East River, which is a few degrees above average. Temperatures are currently forecast to drop back to normal for the following weekend (April 25-26).