Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 14: Except for Sunday – a lot more cold days coming

It’s another breezy, cool day across KELOLAND. Skies are mostly cloudy, though there have been some breaks in the cloud cover as drier air gets pulled into the region. A few flurries were squeezed out over eastern KELOLAND. With a north to northwest breeze, temperatures have been only slightly warmer than yesterday.

3 pm

Tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Northerly winds will diminish to 10-15 mph. Lows will be in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cloudy due to a low pressure system moving through the central US that will push clouds our way. North winds will be gentle at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will remain about ten degrees below-normal, in the upper 40s. Western South Dakota will get a mix of rain and accumulating snow. The rain-snow mix will move toward Pierre and central South Dakota Thursday night.

Friday will also be cloudy, and there could be a few sprinkles East River. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s despite the cloud cover. Western South Dakota will be cooler as the snowfall winds down. Rapid City should finish with a few inches of snow but it won’t last long because it will be mixed with rain.

We expect the clouds will be slower to leave, so Saturday will still be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 50s. Rapid City and the west, with fresh snow cover, probably won’t get out of the 40s.

Sunday looks like the nicest – and probably warmest – day of the week. It will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will get close to normal in the mid to upper 50s. Pierre may reach the low 60s.

The warmup will only last for one day, with another front dropping down from the north. Monday will be breezy with another chance for rain and snow. Current projections limit the snowfall to an inch or two.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through next week, before warming back to normal by the following weekend (April 24-25).