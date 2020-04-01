Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, April 1: All forms of winter precipitation tomorrow

We’ve had a very warm day ahead of an incoming front. Temperatures have risen well into the 60s in SE KELOLAND, while a band of light rain showers extends from SW to NE across South Dakota. There is a marginal risk of hail in south central into east central South Dakota this afternoon and evening – an area that is the dividing line between the warm 60s to low 70s, and the cooler 50s in northern South Dakota.

A patchwork of watches, warnings, and advisories are in effect across KELOLAND tonight into early Friday morning. A broad swath of KELOLAND will have about a half inch of water available at cloud level. The differences in temperature will determine who gets rain, freezing rain, or snow – and how much of each as temperatures change between daytime and nighttime.

Tonight will be rainy in SE KELOLAND and snowy in the north and west, where winter weather advisories are posted. The Black Hills are under a Winter Storm Warning, because more than 6” snowfall is possible. Sioux Falls will get rain overnight, with a low temperature around 40. Northern and western South Dakota will dip into the 20s, so frozen precipitation is expected – mostly snow.

Tomorrow will be cloudy. It will be rainy in Sioux Falls, which will have a high temperature around 50. We will have a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow in central and NE South Dakota, with highs in the 20s to around 33. There will also be a north wind – strong West River – that will cause temperatures to fall during the day. Freezing rain will also be a threat East of the James River, with forecast models placing a higher risk of a few tenths of an inch of freezing rain in areas near and around Watertown.

As far as snowfall is concerned, precipitation should end as snowfall early Friday morning. Our projections are for up to an inch for Sioux Falls, 1-3” snow in Aberdeen, 3-5” in Pierre, and 5-8” in Rapid City.

The weekend looks better, though Saturday will be cool with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and near-normal, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s – and a few light showers will be possible. Monday and Tuesday look even warmer, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The second half of next week will probably be cooler, dropping back near-normal by the second weekend of April.