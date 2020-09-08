Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 8: Chilly again tomorrow, but then moderating rest of the week

We’re getting the brunt of that major cold air system today and tomorrow. Several inches of snow have fallen around the Black Hills, with Rapid City receiving 4” while there were about 10” in Lead.

Sioux Falls had 91 degrees on Sunday, and is about 40 degrees colder today, with a north wind making it feel even cooler.

Tonight will be cold, in the 30s to around 40 degree, but a thick cloud cover will prevent temperatures from bottoming out totally – minimizing the frost threat in all but northern and western South Dakota, where a few breaks in the clouds might allow temperatures to fall near freezing. There is a freeze warning for western KELOLAND. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a continued chance of cool, light rain showers. For most of us, lows will be in the 30s to around 40 with a light north breeze.

Tomorrow will start with lingering light showers in the morning for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy to the north and west, but temperatures will still be about twenty degrees colder than normal, with light breezes and highs in the 50s.

We’ll turn the wind direction to the south on Thursday, and with partly to mostly sunny skies will start to recover – with highs in the low to mid 60s, still below-normal for early September.

We’ll be a couple degrees warmer on Friday, though skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and we’ll bring another chance of rain showers in the forecast Friday afternoon and night. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Light rain showers will continue Saturday morning before clouds break up during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the low to mid 70s. On Sunday it will be mostly sunny and warmer – in fact near-normal – as we return to the mid 70s East River to the upper 70s to low 80s in the west.

Monday and Tuesday will be very warm. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and the mid 80s West River.

Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week. We’ll gradually cool back to near normal, with highs in the 70s the rest of next week through the weekend (September 19-20).