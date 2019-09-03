Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 3

It is sunny and somewhat warm behind the cold front that is blowing through. Temperatures have been in the 70s to low 80s, which is normal for this time of year. Winds have been brisk this afternoon, 15-25 mph from the northwest with occasional gusts over 30 mph. This morning, as the front came through with 1/100th of an inch of rainfall, Sioux Falls recorded a peak wind gust of 51 mph.

The winds will die down tonight, but with clear skies and dry air the temperatures will plummet pretty quickly as the sun goes down. It is going to be cool overnight, with lows in the upper 40s East River to the mid 50s West River.

Tomorrow will again be sunny, with a light south breeze. Temperatures will be a bit below-normal, in the mid 70s in Eastern KELOLAND. Winds will be a little stronger in the west, where highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday looks sunny and dry, with above-normal temps in the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds will start to increase from west to east later in the day, and there could be some rain showers in Rapid City and the west.

Unfortunately, it looks like another cloudy, cool, and wet weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy with chance of rain Saturday and Sunday with below-normal highs in the low to mid 70s. Currently the rainfall total for the two days is projected at a few tenths of an inch in southern KELOLAND, with a half-inch or more possible in the north. Rain continues East River on Monday. Otherwise it will be cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Temperatures appear they’ll remain in the same neighborhood – near-normal – for the rest of the week.