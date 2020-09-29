Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 29: Windy tomorrow, and colder through the weekend

Cloud cover has been thickest in NE South Dakota, but in general we’ve had partly cloudy skies today, and the warmest temperatures we will see until next week. Despite a brisk westerly or northwesterly wind, temperatures have risen above-normal into the 70s across KELOLAND.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy, as winds diminish under 15 mph. Those lingering clouds will keep temperatures on the mild side of normal, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will change things dramatically for tomorrow. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, but northwest winds will surge to 20-35 mph with higher gusts, driving cooler air into the region. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 60s, beginning a cooling trend that will hold through the weekend.

Thursday will be breezy and even cooler. The north wind will be strongest in the early part of the day, and that breeze will keep us chilly all day under partly cloudy skies. Thursday’s afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, which is more than ten degrees colder than normal for the first day of October.

Friday morning looks very chilly, with the center of the cold air mass passing over eastern KELOLAND. Frost is a possibility, but we currently anticipate there will be abundant cloud cover, and if the clouds hold it may prevent temperatures from dropping below freezing. Right now we’ll go with Friday morning lows in the mid 30s. Friday afternoon looks mostly cloudy and we’ll continue the cold trend, with highs in the mid 50s East River, while temperatures return to the 60s in the west.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy East River, where a few sprinkles of rain – only a few hundredths of an inch – will be possible. Skies will be partly cloudy in the west. But highs across KELOLAND will only be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be about the same temperature-wise, but skies will be brighter with partly cloudy cover.

Monday will be a little warmer, with temperatures bouncing back to the upper 60s to low 70s East River to the mid 70s in the west. Temperatures look like they will remain warm all week, with highs most days well into the 70s if not a few 80s in western South Dakota. The warmer weather should hold through the following weekend (October 10-11).

Dry conditions will continue to be a problem. Forecast models give most of KELOLAND little or no rainfall all this week through Tuesday morning. But one of our trusted forecast models keeps us dry across the region for the next two weeks.