Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 24

It is a warmer than normal day for the first day of autumn. Temperatures have been in the upper 70s to low 80s, with only a few high, wispy clouds and a gentle breeze.

Tonight we will have only a few passing clouds, with a light southerly breeze. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the low 80s, under partly cloudy skies ahead of an incoming cold front. Those conditions could lead to a few thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND during the late afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has rated areas east of I-29 a slight risk of severe weather.

We’ll be behind the cold front on Wednesday, so temperatures will be cooler, closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will be near-normal, in the low 70s. Northwest winds will be strongest in northern and western South Dakota.

Thursday will also be breezy, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s, and there could be rain showers, but they look like they’ll be very light.

Rainfall chances will be a little better as we head toward the weekend. We’ll have at least a chance of showers or thundershowers Friday and Saturday as a reinforcing shot of cold air comes in. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and we could have Saturday morning lows in the 40s.

Sunday will see the passage of a warm front, with temperatures increasing back to the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to a breezy south wind. We could also have some isolated thundershowers with incoming warm air.

We’ll have additional chances of rain on Monday, with highs in the 60s to mid 70s. An even colder air mass will come in Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as we head into the month of October.