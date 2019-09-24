Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 24

Temperatures are warmer than normal again today, with widespread 70s across KELOLAND to the 80s in Sioux Falls and SE. But there is a cold front passing through the area, so the weather is going to be changing in a cooler way starting tomorrow.

We could see some severe thunderstorms in NW Iowa this evening along an eastward-moving frontal boundary, and there is an enhanced risk of severe storms in that area. Tonight skies will be mostly clear across KELOLAND, with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be breezy and cooler. We expect sunshine in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. With a brisk northwest wind we’ll have highs in the upper 60s to low 70s – close to normal for this time of year.

Thursday will also be somewhat breezy, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s East River, to the mid 70s in the west.

We could have some rain showers across KELOLAND on Friday, but they look very light. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy, and we’ll have below normal temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy again on Saturday as we get another shot of even colder air. Lows on Saturday morning will be in the mid 40s. Saturday afternoon we could have some scattered rain showers, and highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a better chance of rain on Sunday – and we could be looking at heavier rain, especially east of I-29. Sunday’s highs will be warmer, in the upper 60s to the 70s.

Because the atmosphere is in something of a “holding pattern”, we’ll keep rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as well. Monday’s highs will be in the 60s to mid 70s. Then on Tuesday another front will pass for the first day of October. Highs will fall back to the upper 50s across KELOLAND, though the current positioning of the fronts would keep Sioux Falls and the SE around 70 degrees. Western South Dakota will be even colder – in fact there might even be a few flakes of snow in Rapid City and the Hills, though forecast models suggest any snowfall would be under an inch.