Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 22: Dry, warm again tomorrow; a little cooler Thursday

We are enjoying a sunny, extremely warm first day of Autumn. The wildfire smoke has diminished somewhat, so the skies are sunny across the region. Combined with a southerly breeze we’ve seen temperatures skyrocket to values that are ten to almost 20 degrees above-normal in some areas.

Tonight skies will be clear in the east with just a few clouds in the west. With a light southerly breeze we’ll see temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s, which is warmer than normal for the first day of autumn.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy but still quite warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which is ten degrees above-normal. South winds will turn to the east and north during the day under the influence of an approaching low pressure system. The smoke models suggest that thicker wildfire smoke will come back into the region, which will limit the sunshine.

We’ll lose a few degrees on Thursday, which will still be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s in the north to the low 80s in the south, with only a gentle breeze.

Friday looks mostly sunny and breezy, and the winds will warm us a bit. We’ll have the mid to upper 70s in most of the region, but Sioux Falls and the SE will be in a better location for warming back into the 80s.

We’re still carrying a chance of showers or even a thundershower on Saturday morning. But forecast models keep suggesting the amounts will be extremely light, under a tenth of an inch. Skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon, and it will be breezy as cooler air approaches. Saturday afternoon’s highs will still be above-average, in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures, in the mid to upper 70s. That is a little warmer than the temperatures we had been forecasting for Sunday, with a delay in the next surge of cooler air.

Monday will be dry with near-normal temperatures, around 70. The rest of the week still looks much cooler, with highs on the cool side of normal, in the 60s, the rest of next week through the following weekend – the first weekend of October. It looks like we will also be in a dry pattern, with little in the way of rainfall expected.