Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 17

We’ve had a warm, breezy, sunny, and humid day. Temperatures have been about fifteen degrees above normal, in the 80s to low 90s. There are some clouds in western South Dakota, with some thunderstorms coming across the border from Wyoming into western South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll see some thunderstorms move East River, coming east of the James River after sunset. We don’t anticipate severe weather, though it is not impossible. With a continuing southerly breeze, lows will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny, with above-average temperatures in the low 80s East River, a little cooler in the west. We’ll have a westerly breeze, which should decrease humidity as we go through the day.

On Thursday, scattered thunderstorms will be possible in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area will continue to have sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be a gentle SE breeze.

The potential for strong or severe thunderstorms increases significantly on Friday. Since there will be abundant moisture available, we will also have the potential for heavy rainfall. Currently the most likely target of heavy rain is north of Highway 14. With breezy winds, highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Rainfall should end early Saturday morning. Behind the rainfall it will be somewhat breezy and cooler, with temperatures falling back to normal in the low to mid 70s. Sunday and Monday look nicer, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even cooler, with highs in the low 70s – close to normal for this time of year.

Next week looks cooler, with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s to low 70s for the final weekend of September.