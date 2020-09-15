Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 15: Cooler with a north breeze tomorrow

It is another sunny and warm (and smoky) day across KELOLAND. With the sunshine and a brisk south breeze, temperatures are again about ten degrees warmer than normal for mid-September.

Winds will die down tonight, to 5-15 mph. Skies will be mostly clear (except for the wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere), and temperatures will fall into the 50s. A cold front will come through tonight, changing winds to a northerly direction.

With a wind switch to the north, tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny but much cooler. Highs will only be in the 60s in the north to the low to mid 70s in the south as the cool air sinks down through KELOLAND. The north wind will blow 10-20 mph.

Clouds will thicken behind the front on Thursday and it will be even cooler, with highs in the 60s East River and the mid 70s in the west. There could be a few sprinkles, mainly in central and NE South Dakota.

On Friday, there could be some light morning showers (few hundredths of an inch) in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 60s East River to the low to mid 70s West River.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy. A southerly breeze will warm temperatures back to normal, into the mid 70s East River. Western South Dakota will be even warmer, in the mid 80s. Sunday will be windy and warmer. There will also be a few light rain showers, with Sunday’s highs in the low 80s. Central South Dakota will be a few degrees warmer.

Next week will start dry and warm, though clouds will be a little thicker. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Autumn officially begins on Tuesday at 8:30 am CT.

Current data suggests temperatures will remain a bit above normal for the rest of next week through the following weekend (September 26-27).