Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 1: Sharply warmer tomorrow

There were a few sprinkles out of the mid-level cloud deck which moved through the area this morning, but sprinkles is all they were. Skies had cleared by morning West River, with lingering clouds in the east. The air is still quite dry, almost autumn-like, with temperatures also more akin to early fall than late summer.

Tonight will be clear and it will be cool again, with lows in the 50s and a gentle westerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be sunny, with a SW breeze helping temperatures to warm quickly. Highs will be in the upper 80s East River, with stronger SW wind ahead of an incoming front pushing western and central South Dakota into the low to mid 90s.

The heat will be short-lived, be cause another front will come through Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Thursday will again be sunny, but a brisk NW wind will drop temperatures below normal, in the mid 70s East River to the upper 70s in the west.

Friday won’t be as breezy, but it will be just as sunny. Highs will rebound back to the low 80s East River to the mid 80s in the west.

The dry weather will continue on Saturday, when temperatures will zoom back to the upper 80s East River and the mid 90s in the west. We’ll put a few showers in the forecast on Sunday, but amounts will be very light, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Labor Day Monday will be mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, and we’ve bumped up the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms with the passage of the cold front. Temperatures will fall below normal, in the mid 60s to low 70s.

We’ll continue with clouds and showers and thunderstorms on Monday, as temperatures plummet even further. Tuesday highs will be in the low to mid 60s – with Rapid City not even making it out of the 50s. That is extremely cool for early September.

It will remain chilly for the first half of next week, and temperatures will remain cooler than normal all of next week and the following weekend (September 12-13).