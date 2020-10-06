Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 6: Sunny but not as warm tomorrow

Wildfire concerns continue during our prolonged dry period. Sunshine again dominates the sky across KELOLAND today and – combined with a brisk westerly breeze – temperatures have climbed about fifteen to twenty degrees above normal, into the low to mid 80s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and temperatures will be mild, in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will die down to 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will also be sunny, but a weak cool front and gentle northerly breeze will cool temperatures to the low to mid 70s – still warmer than normal.

Winds will return on Thursday, but we’ll get a couple degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s East River to the low 80s West River. Winds will be from the southeast at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Friday will also be mostly sunny, but we expect it to be very warm across KELOLAND, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

A weak front will come through early on Saturday, but it will be dry so no rain is forecast. Temperatures will fall back to the mid to upper 70s, which is still about ten degrees above normal. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy, with highs in the mid 70s to around 80. We have increasing confidence that incoming energy will be able to produce some rain showers in western and central South Dakota from the afternoon hours on. Those showers will move toward Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND Sunday night.

Monday is our best bet to get wet. We expect widespread Sunday night-Monday rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch to about a half-inch, with the higher amounts favoring northern South Dakota. Monday will also be windy and cool, with highs falling back into the low 70s East River.

Rain should end early Tuesday, with highs dropping back to normal, in the low to mid 60s. Rapid City and the west will be cooler. The remainder of next week looks near normal, with highs in the 60s. It should remain in the 60s through the following weekend (October 17-18).