Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 27: Warmer tomorrow, with lots of sunshine next several days

There was a little fog in eastern KELOLAND this morning, but clear skies dominated the early part of the day. As expected, we started the day with record or near-record low temperatures this morning.

During the day, with a dry SW breeze, we have even lost a little bit of our weekend snowpack. Afternoon temperatures were still about 20 degrees colder than normal, mostly in the 30s.

Tonight won’t be nearly as cold, with a gentle SW breeze and some passing clouds. We’re expecting lows in the low to mid 20s, with the coldest temperatures where the snow cover remains thickest.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and we will begin our gradual warmup and get to work on melting the snow. With a westerly breeze, tomorrow’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s in northern KELOLAND to the mid 40s in the south.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and a couple degrees cooler as a week cool front drops down from the north and gives us a light northerly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40, although Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota will be sharply warmer, in the low 50s.

We’ll bounce back a few degrees on Friday, with mostly sunny skies most of KELOLAND will warm through the 40s. Rapid City and the western part of the state will reach the upper 50s on the back side of a warm front.

The weekend starts with a partly to mostly sunny and windy Saturday for Halloween. Highs will be closer to normal, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday – with the clocks falling back with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 AM – will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler with the passage of a front.

The warmup begins in earnest on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and above-average highs in the upper 50s East River to the low 60s West River. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and even warmer, in the low to mid 60 across KELOLAND. The rest of the week may not be quite as warm, but still above average with no rain or snow next week, with melted snow allowing our temperatures to stay quite mild. The warm spell should continue through the entire first week of November into the following weekend (November 7-8).