Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 22: Wet, cooler tomorrow

It is another windy day across KELOLAND. Thanks to sunny skies, temperatures have reached the 50s across KELOLAND, most places just a few degrees below normal. But it is windy – northwesterly wind gusts have exceeded 40 mph east of the James River.

Tonight we’ll have a fast moving clipper system coming in from the northwest. Our lows will be in the low to mid 30s with rain showers. But it will be cold enough in northern KELOLAND to produce a light snow mix, though snowfall amounts should be well under an inch.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with more light showers, and a light mix of rain and snow in northern and western KELOLAND. The north wind will diminish to 5-15 mph in the east, with a high in the mid to upper 40s. Western South Dakota will also be in the mid 40s with that light snow mix, but the winds will strengthen to 20-40 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool. We’ll have morning lows in the upper 20s to around 30, and recover only to the mid to upper 40s during the day – which is about ten degrees below normal for late October. At least the winds will be gentle.

Friday will be sunny and warmer, as high pressure clears us out and the sun warms us near-normal, in the mid 50s East River to the low 60s West River.

The weekend will start warm and somewhat breezy on Saturday. We expect highs in the low 60s. After a light shower Sunday morning, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a cool breeze will drop us back to the low to mid 50s for afternoon highs. Rapid City and the west will have a wintry mix and temperatures in the low 40s as the next pool of cold air comes into KELOLAND.

Along with very cold air to start next week, we’re looking at increasing chance of rain and snow across KELOLAND Monday and Tuesday of next week. In fact, it looks like temperatures will only reach the upper 30s for highs on Tuesday along with that potential for snow. Even Sioux Falls could get some snowfall accumulations the way things look right now.

Highs will remain in the 30s on Wednesday, and look to top out around 40 on Halloween. We are likely to remain colder than normal through the first few days of November.