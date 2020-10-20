Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 20: Active Pattern Continues; Chilly This Weekend

Regardless of whether it was rain or snow, northern and eastern portions of KELOLAND were able to receive some much-needed moisture today.

This area of low pressure will depart to the east, giving the region a brief break from the action. Some patchy fog may develop at times, so be mindful of compromised visibility. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

A few rain and snow showers are possible at times, especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND, but little is expected in terms of rain and/or snow. Otherwise, we’ll have a calm day with highs in the 30s for the north and NE, mid to upper 40s for the SE and central regions, and 50s in south-central and SW KELOLAND.

Our next weather maker arrives on Thursday, and this holds the chance to see a little bit of everything in central and NE KELOLAND.

A winter storm watch is in effect through Thursday evening for northern and NW KELOLAND.

Temperatures range in the 20s NW to the 40s SE. In-between, low to mid 30s are expected.

We’ll get another break on Friday and Saturday morning with seasonably chilly temperatures in place.

Saturday evening into Sunday will be the next time to watch with the potential to see another system impact the region. This looks like it may remain mainly snow with a wealth of chilly air in place through the weekend that lingers into the start of next week.

The early part of the next work and school week, while it will be cold at times, should at least be dry.