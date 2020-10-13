Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 13: Very Windy Wednesday; Cooler Into the Weekend

Breezy weather will continue to stay in place as we go through the evening and into the night.

A few showers are possible, especially north of I-90, but much of the region should stay mainly dry. Overnight lows fall into the 40s across KELOLAND.

Very windy conditions are likely on Wednesday, especially West River.

Various wind headlines are in place through Wednesday evening, as gusts may reach and exceed 50 to 60 mph at times. Scattered power outages are possible.

Fire weather concerns will be heightened tomorrow due to the aforementioned gusty winds and very dry conditions that will be in place.

This all comes along as a cold front drags through the region. Showers are possible, especially West River, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

While Thursday won’t be as windy as Wednesday, it’ll still be breezy all the same. Temperatures also take a decent step backward with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Another disturbance will move in late on Friday and into Saturday, ushering in a chance for a few spotty showers here and there. We’ll try to get back into the upper 50s/low 60s by then, but a stronger shot of chilly air awaits.

Highs from Sunday through Tuesday may not escape the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s to low 30s. We may even see some snow chances mix in with the rain showers at times. This will be monitored as we go later into the week.