Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 1

It has been a cloudy, cool day across KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have been in the upper 40s to low 50s – which are about 35 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon in places like Sioux Falls. We’ve also had rainfall, light in most of KELOLAND with the exception of the southeast. Sioux Falls has had 7/10” and counting. Amounts have been higher in NW Iowa, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening.

Tonight we will see the rainfall wane until after midnight, when another shot of rain comes in from the southwestern US after midnight. With those showers and a northerly breeze it will be a chilly night, with lows in the upper 30s in western and northern South Dakota to the low 40s in the central and southeast.

Tomorrow will again be cloudy, rainy, and cool. Additional rainfall won’t be as significant, perhaps a quarter of an inch East River and even less in the west. With overcast skies and a northeast breeze, Wednesday’s temperatures will be more than ten degrees colder than normal for early October, in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Clouds should leave Wednesday night, with a partly cloudy Thursday. We’ll have a gentle northwesterly breeze, which will keep afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy and a little warmer. A southerly wind will push temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will start with some morning rain showers, then decreasing clouds during the day. It will be breezy, and highs will still be a little cooler than normal, in the low 60s. Sunday will also be in the low 60s, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Next week will start bright, with mostly sunny skies and a warming trend. Low to mid 60s on Monday, and the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. It appears we’ll have near-normal temperatures in the mid 60s for the rest of next week.