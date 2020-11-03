Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 3: Near-record warmth until the weekend

Blaze sunshine again dominates KELOLAND and much of the central part of the United States. With a gentle breeze, we’ve seen the sunshine push temperatures to record- or near-record temperatures.

Tonight skies will be clear, with lows in the mid to upper 30s in the east to the low 40s in the west. Winds will be under ten miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be almost as warm as today under mostly sunny skies. We’re going with highs in the upper 60s in the north to the low to mid 70s in the south both days.

The warm, sunny spell will continue on Thursday, with another day in the upper 60s in the north to the 70s in the south. Friday will also be mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s across KELOLAND with nothing but sun.

Big changes are in store for the weekend. We’ll have a strong cold front coming in from the northwest. Eastern KELOLAND will be ahead of the front on Saturday, so we’ll call it partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Western South Dakota will be breezy and cooler, with temperatures only in the mid 50s to low 60s. Please note that there are timing differences between models for the arrival of the cold front, and that will have a big impact on Saturday’s temperatures.

With the incoming front, Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy and colder, we’re going with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s for highs will that strong wind in central and eastern KELOLAND. We also expect rain with the incoming colder air. Rapid City, with Sunday temperatures only in the low 40s at best, will probably see some snowfall in the colder air.

Monday looks breezy and chilly and cloudy. We also see a good likelihood of snowfall early in the day with the cold front. Monday’s high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 30s, while western South Dakota will only be in the upper 20s for daytime highs. Tuesday also looks cold, with highs in the low to mid 30s, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

All of next week looks dramatically colder than this week. Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND look to have high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s during the work week, which is five to ten degrees below normal for the second week of November. Right now it looks like the following weekend (November 14-15) will be only a few degrees warmer.