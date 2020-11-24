Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 24: Dry Weather Sticks Around as November Draws to a Close

While SE KELOLAND had to deal with persistent cloud cover and light drizzle/rain, other portions of the region were able to get in on more sunshine.

Under partly to mostly clear skies, temperatures tonight will fall into the teens to low 20s. Where cloud cover is a little more stubborn, however, lows may only get into the mid 20s.

Clouds will remain persistent along and east of I-29 through the morning on Wednesday before clearing out in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunny skies take over through the day as high pressure moves eastward. A cold front will move through the region, and beyond a few rain/snow showers in the NW, much of the area is dry.

Where clouds are stubborn once again, highs will struggle to get out of the low 40s. Elsewhere, we’ll see mid 40s to mid 50s.

Thanksgiving Day looks like a winner from here, with plenty of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Highs climb into the mid 40s.

Black Friday and the ensuing weekend will remain dry thanks to high pressure holding serve. The only difference will come along if you look at the temperature. Friday holds in the mid 40s to low 50s, while Saturday features a brief spike.

Temperatures fall into the 40s and 30s as we go into the final day of November and the start of December.