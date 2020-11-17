Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 17: Unseasonable Warmth Through Thursday; Cooler by the Weekend

While another cool day was able to hold steady along the I-29 corridor, West River locations got an early start on our impending warm-up.

High pressure will continue to make its move as we go into the overnight time frame. This will keep the area pretty quiet beyond a bit of a breeze that will remain in place. The exception to the rule is in the Hills, where a high wind warning is in effect through Wednesday morning.

Lows tonight won’t fall as far down the thermometer. Much of the region should stay in the 30s, though SW KELOLAND may stay in the 40s.

Unseasonable warmth arrives with a ridge of high pressure on Wednesday. Highs across the region should easily climb into the 60s in many areas, with south-central KELOLAND rising into the 70s at times.

Warmer weather slowly eases off by Thursday, though temperatures should remain well above average for this time of year. We’ll also remain dry for a little while longer.

Cooler temperatures return by the end of the week and into the weekend. While Friday is dry, Saturday may feature a few showers in the central part of the region.

A few rain/snow showers are possible on Sunday in southern and eastern parts of KELOLAND with the passage of another low pressure system.

Temperatures fall into the 40s by the weekend and into the start of next week, but this will still be near to above average overall.