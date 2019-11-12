Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 12: Slipperiness possible in morning

It has been a breezy and cool day, with mostly sunny skies in southern KELOLAND and partly cloudy skies in the north. Temperatures have warmed to the 20s in Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor, to the 30s to low 40s west of the James River. A brisk south wind has made it feel a little “wind chilly” in the open areas.

Tonight we’ll see another area of low pressure move across the area from west to east. It is likely to produce a widespread – but light – mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain East River after midnight. Lows will be in the 20s, so light snow is also possible. Winds will diminish under 15 mph.

Tomorrow could be a rough morning on the roads. We’ll have a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, possibly sleet, and perhaps light snow as well. Snowfall amounts would be well under an inch, but the mixture of freezing precipitation could make for some slipperiness, especially in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day, with a NW breeze that will be strongest West River. Tomorrow’s highs will reach the mid 30s East River to the upper 30s to low 40s in the west.

Behind that front Thursday morning will be cold, in the teens. But then mostly sunny skies will warm us back up, to the upper 30s to low 40s East River, to near 50 in Rapid City.

Temperatures will warm back to near-normal at the end of the week. On Friday we’ll be in the 40s East River to near 50 in the west, with a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend looks fairly quiet. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the 40s. With a passing warm front, we could see some showers Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, but they will be very light. Sunday will be a couple degrees cooler than Saturday, but still near-normal temperatures for mid November.

It looks like we’ll warm up a few more degrees on Monday and Tuesday, though there could be some showers along with the warm air. Temperatures look like they’ll cool back a bit during the middle part of next week.