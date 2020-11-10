Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 10: Snow continues in Sioux Falls through evening, before warmer day tomorrow

While western and northern South Dakota have been clear to partly cloudy… snow continues to fall in the SE quarter of KELOLAND, a trend that will continue into the evening hours. Sioux Falls and areas to the east and northeast have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. We think Sioux Falls will finish around 3-6”, with heavier amounts east of I-29, where a few locations could finish over 6”.

Tonight we’ll see the clouds decrease from west to east. It will be another chilly night, with the teens to the low 20s. Snow cover could drive some places a few degrees colder.

Tomorrow, Veterans Day, will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures should rebound to the mid to upper 40s, which is near-normal. But Sioux Falls and areas with fresh snow will probably remain in the upper 30s. A southwest breeze will help to warm us up.

With the passage of another front on Thursday, there could be some light snow. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy, and we’ll cool back down to the low to mid 30s.

On Friday we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies, with the mid 40s East River to around 50 in the west.

Temperatures should warm for the weekend – though not as warm as we were forecasting yesterday. There could be some light showers in southern KELOLAND on Saturday. Otherwise it will warm to the upper 40s East River to the low 50s in the west Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and in the upper 40s to around 50.

Temperatures should remain in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine on Monday. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near-normal – perhaps a few degrees above-average – the rest of the work week, with slight cooling for the weekend (November 21-22).