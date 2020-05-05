Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, May 5: Cooler than normal through middle of next week

It has been another cool day, and light rainfall continued to fall east of the James River, the last gasp of the slow moving low pressure system that crept through eastern KELOLAND overnight. The heaviest amounts of rainfall over the past 24 hours were generally in the northern half of KELOLAND.

Tonight we’ll see the brisk NW winds we’ve had over KELOLAND diminish under 15 mph. With partly cloudy skies East River and clear skies in the west, overnight lows will be in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow we expect to see some sunshine in the morning before clouds increase during the afternoon. There will still be a north breeze, but much lighter than today. Highs will be warmer than today, in the low 60s.

On Thursday, another low pressure system and accompanying cold fronts will come back through the area, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widespread light rain showers. Rain totals look to be a few tenths of an inch, perhaps even less East River. Highs will sink into the upper 50s with the cold air.

Behind that front, we expect mostly sunny skies but cold temperatures. Frost is not out of the question in the morning, with lows in the 30s. The afternoon will bring highs in the mid 50s to low 60s, which is close to ten degrees colder than normal.

The weekend will start cold, with frost possible Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy, with showers possible. Highs will remain colder than normal, in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday (Mother’s Day) will be partly cloudy with some light rain showers, and temperatures will be even colder, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Morning frost will again be possible.

Today’s forecast models bring us a reinforcing shot of colder air early next week, which may bring us a violation of the old rule that it is safe to plant after Mother’s Day. We expect morning lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will be more than ten degrees below normal, in the low to mid 50s. And with another cold front dropping down from the north, we’ll add a chance of rain on Tuesday as well.

Current indications are that it will remain cold on Wednesday, before temperatures start warming on Thursday. Temperatures should be at- or even above-normal for the following weekend (May 15-16).