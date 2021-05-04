Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, May 4: Cooler with lots of clouds for Mother’s Day weekend

Lots of sunshine across KELOLAND again today. Winds aren’t as strong as yesterday, though the north breeze is holding temperatures in KELOLAND to the low to mid 60s.

Tonight won’t be as cold, as breezes turn to an easterly direction ahead of an incoming low pressure system. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND should remain mostly clear, while there could be some light rain showers in northern and western South Dakota. Frost does not appear to be an issue, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, and there will be a good chance of rain showers. It looks like only a few tenths of an inch of any rainfall that occurs. A south wind will turn to the northeast and strengthen, keeping temperatures around 60 degrees.

2 pm

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with a brisk westerly wind. But with the sunshine, temperatures will be a little warmer, in the low to mid 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, and temperatures will edge closer to normal, in the low to mid 60s, East River. Western South Dakota will be a little windier and a little warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

There will be abundant cloud cover over KELOLAND for Mother’s Day weekend. On Saturday, we will have some rain showers or even thundershowers, though they do no look very strong. Saturday will also be breezy with the cloud cover, with the low to mid 60s. Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. We’ve added a slight chance of showers, but they would be very light. Rapid City and the western third of South Dakota may have a little snow mixed in with their showers.

We’ll have another chance of rain showers on Monday, which will be mostly cloudy. Much of next week also looks cooler than normal, with temperatures warming back to the low 70s by the following weekend, May 14-16.