Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, May 25

We’ve been able to get in on a fantastic day across the region with blue skies and seasonably warm temperatures, but several changes are on the way as we head toward Memorial Day Weekend.

Tonight will not feature any of those changes, as we stay mostly clear and quiet through the night. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s, with a few isolated upper 30s along the North Dakota border.

Much of the day on Wednesday should be dry…especially East River. Elsewhere, however, we’ll watch as cloud cover increases and rain moves back into the picture by the end of the day with the arrival of our next disturbance.

Showers and storms are likely later in the day and into the night on Wednesday. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather as we go into the night.

Highs take a step backward into the 70s across much of the region, with 60s to the west.

Thursday and Friday will be rather chilly by late May standards as cloud cover and rain impact the region…especially Thursday. Highs may not escape the 50s in many areas with a brisk northeasterly breeze.

We should be able to break into some sunshine on Friday after the morning, so we can salvage the end of the week. This break won’t be a long one, though, as unsettled weather moves right back into the region.

The upcoming Memorial Day Weekend will feature rain chances across several portions of the region, with Memorial Day also holding a chance to see rain the further south you go. While there aren’t any wash-outs expected, you’ll want to have back-up plans ready to go in case you have to head inside.

Temperatures gradually climb back into the 70s by next Monday.