Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, May 17: Very warm, with increasing storm chances through the weekend

Skies have been mostly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, and we still could have some sprinkles or very light showers (a few hundredths of an inch). South winds are keeping temperatures near- or even a bit above-normal. It is sunny and much warmer in western South Dakota.

2 pm

Tonight the skies will be partly cloudy. With a light southeasterly breeze, temperatures will remain mild, in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky across KELOLAND. There will also be widespread showers or a few weak thundershowers. Rainfall amounts will be limited to a few tenths of an inch, perhaps a little higher in NE South Dakota and SW Minnesota. Thanks to a continuing southerly breeze, it will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm, with the southerly winds picking up speed. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. That could lead to some thunderstorms across the region as a front enters northwest South Dakota. There is a slight risk the storms could be severe in western South Dakota, with hail and strong winds.

Friday might be the nicest day of the week, though there will also be strong winds that will warm eastern KELOLAND to the low to mid 80s. With Low pressure in western South Dakota, there is a good likelihood of thunderstorms in western and central KELOLAND.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm. Daytime highs look to reach the mid 80s – about twenty degrees warmer than Rapid City will cool back to the 60s behind another cold front. There could be some thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND, but they should be isolated. Storms are much more likely in central and western South Dakota.

Thunderstorms look likely across KELOLAND on Sunday, which will also be breeze and warm with the low to mid 80s in eastern and central South Dakota. Rapid City will lag behind, in the 70s.

We’ll keep some lingering storms in the forecast on Monday, but it should clear out for Tuesday. Temperatures for both days will be close to ten degrees warmer than normal, in the low 80s.

There was some fog around the area this morning, which translated into partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures remain a few degrees above-average, mostly in the 70s.

After that, temperatures should drop back near-normal for the rest of next week – including the Memorial Day weekend.