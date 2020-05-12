Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, May 12: Cool and somewhat wet through tomorrow, then warming up

After our chilly start to today, it looks like we can dismiss the frost and freezing issues as a combination of warmer air will keep our mornings mild for the rest of week and weekend. But our afternoon remains cooler than normal, with abundant cloud cover. Western South Dakota has had some drizzle or light showers that will try to move east tonight and tomorrow. Today’s high temperatures will still be five to ten degrees below normal for mid May.

Tonight we’ll have some light showers move in from the west. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy as another cold front comes through, with widespread light rain amounting to a few tenths of an inch. Temperatures will still be below normal, in the upper 50s East River to the mid to upper 60s in the west.

Behind the front, much warmer air will stream into the region starting on Thursday, with partly cloudy sunny skies and a few sprinkles – but temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Rapid City and SW South Dakota will still have clouds and rain, with the low 60s.

Friday and Saturday look mostly cloudy, with another shot of generally moderate showers. Temperatures will near-normal both days, in the 60s. Rapid City and the southwest will be cooler with more persistent rainfall.

Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend, as the rainfall pulls away. Temperatures should rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees across KELOLAND.

A stronger shot of warmer air comes in starting on Monday, when we’ll have above-average temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. It will be so warm on Tuesday that we’ll include a risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures should remain much above-normal for the first half of next week before settling back to normal for the rest of next week and the following weekend.