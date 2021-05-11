Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, May 11: Slow warming with increasing chances of light rain for end of the week

Skies are sunny and temperatures have warmed a little over yesterday, and the very gradual warming trend continues. Today’s highs have reached into the 60s, while western South Dakota lacks behind with more numerous clouds.

2 PM

Skies will be mostly clear, but temperatures won’t be quite as cold as recent days. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and only slightly warmer than today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, inching toward average for this time of year. Winds will be from the south, strongest in western South Dakota. Rapid City will be mostly cloudy and could get a few showers, and maybe even some thunderstorms late in the day – though severe storms are not anticipated.

We’ll add light rain showers (few tenths of an inch) to the forecast across KELOLAND for Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s, and there will be a brisk southerly wind.

Showers will continue Friday morning in eastern KELOLAND, but again we’re looking at generally light showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

As we head for the weekend, it looks like there will be more clouds than sunshine as warm air tries to push through KELOLAND. Saturday may include more light rain showers, with mid 60s to low 70s for highs. Sunday will also be warm, in the low 70s. But we’ll have numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and again on Sunday.

We’ll keep lingering rain in the forecast for Monday, with highs climbing to the mid 70s by midweek.

The remainder of next week also looks warmer, in the 70s. There are hints it might be even warmer for the following weekend, May 21-23.