Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 9: The return of rain, snow, and cooler air

It is the final day of our late-winter warmup. Temperatures are soaring through the upper 60s into the low 70s. Sioux Falls, Huron, and Mitchell have already set record highs for this date. But a cold front is also swinging through the area, and that will impact our temperatures for several days. Say goodbye to the warmth – temperatures will be falling about 30 degrees in the next 24 hours.

2 PM

Along with the colder air, we will see rain and snow making their way through KELOLAND. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for western, central, and SE KELOLAND for tomorrow, for 2-5” of snowfall with a brisk north breeze. Heavier snowfall will be possible in the NE corner of South Dakota from Watertown to the north.

Tonight as the clouds thicken, an initial surge of energy will bring rain (or even a bit of thunder) to Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND after midnight. The snow will begin in SW South Dakota after midnight as well. Lows will be in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. Sioux Falls will probably get more rain than snow – but could get an inch of snow mixed in with the rain late in the day tomorrow. The snow that falls in a band northwest of Sioux Falls will be accompanied by a brisk northerly breeze. Temperatures will only be in the upper 30s with the snow band, though Sioux Falls is likely to get into the 40s, which is why more rain than snow is expected in SE KELOLAND.

The system should pull away Wednesday night. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s with a gentle westerly breeze.

Friday we will see a return of mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer.

The weekend begins with a mostly sunny and warmer Saturday, which should help melt the snow cover. We’ll be in the mid to upper 40s in eastern KELOLAND, while the central part of the state should top out near 50.

Another system comes our way from west to east on Sunday – which also brings the start of Daylight Saving Time. We expect a mix of rain and snow in western South Dakota, while Sioux Falls and the east will probably start as rain. Temperatures will fall back to the low to mid 40s.

A more widespread mix of rain and snow is likely on Monday into Tuesday morning, with another shot of colder air. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) look like they will only reach the upper 30s, below normal for mid-March.