Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 31: Rain and snow increasing next couple days

An area of low pressure will slowly move west to east across KELOLAND over the next few days, bringing abundant clouds and a mix of rain and snow. Today, ahead of that system, we’ve had a light of light rain showers move through Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor with very light showers. Temperatures, despite the abundant clouds, have been above-normal for the final day of March.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies East River, with a few lingering light showers. Skies will be mostly clear in the west, though there could be some showers or even a weak thundershower in the western tier of counties in South Dakota. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow we expect some morning sunshine before abundant clouds spread across the area from west to east during the afternoon. It will be a mild day in central and eastern KELOLAND, with highs well into the 60s. The exception will be Rapid City and the Black Hills, where rain will change to snow. There is already a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Black Hills. Eastern South Dakota could have rain showers starting Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be dominated by widespread rainfall across KELOLAND, with amounts around a half inch or more common. Rapid City and the Black Hills will continue to snow. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have temperatures in the low 50s, falling during the afternoon thanks to a northerly wind. Temperatures will fall through the 30s in the west and the north as rain mixes with an inch or two of snow.

Precipitation should end in eastern KELOLAND around midday on Friday, and due to colder temperatures even Sioux Falls could end up with an inch of snow. Aberdeen could get an inch or two, and Pierre should end with a few inches of snow. Clouds should break up Friday afternoon, and temperatures will be much below-normal, in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Rapid City, with thicker fresh snow, might not make it out of the 20s.

The weekend looks better, though Saturday will be cool with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and near-normal, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Monday and Tuesday look even warmer, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The second half of next week will probably be cooler, dropping back near-normal by the second weekend of April.