Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 30: Lots of sun in a very dry forecast through the weekend

The fire danger remains extremely concerning across KELOLAND, with abundant sunshine, dry air, and very strong winds. The wind will continue to blow from the northwest through tomorrow, though the strength of the wind will diminish somewhat tonight and tomorrow. Today’s temperatures, with that northwest wind, remain below normal in the 40s.

2 PM

Tonight will be breezy, but the northwest wind will lose a bit of its strength after sunset. With clear skies it is going to be a colder than normal Spring night, with lows in the upper teens in the north to the teens in the south.

Tomorrow will be sunny, and not as windy as today. Northwest winds will mostly be in the 10-20 mph range, a little stronger in SE KELOLAND. We’ll end the month of March with another cooler than normal day, in the 40s in the east to around 50 in Rapid City.

The two day cooldown will end on Thursday, April Fool’s Day. Warm air will return to the region with sunny skies. Afternoon highs will rebound to above-normal readings in the low to mid 50s East River, and the mid 60s in the west.

Friday will be sunny and breezy and much warmer. We’ll get the upper 60s to low 70s across KELOLAND.

The weekend looks very warm, though a touch breezy at times. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and we’ll see the low to mid 70s in eastern KELOLAND, and the mid to upper 70s in the central and west. Sunday will be even warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80 across KELOLAND, with partly cloudy skies.

A low pressure system and accompanying cold front will come through KELOLAND on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll add some light rain showers to the forecast, and we’ll expect a breezy day on Tuesday, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s on Monday, and then in the 60s to around 70 behind the front on Tuesday.

Temperatures look like they’ll cool a bit – though still be warmer than normal – for the remainder of next week and weekend (April 10-11).