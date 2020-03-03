Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 3: Rain/snow showers tonight, but warm through weekend

A broad area of very light rain showers – mostly sprinkles – is making its way northwest to southeast across KELOLAND, pushed along by a northwest wind that is especially strong west of the Missouri River. Eastern KELOLAND is warm despite increasing clouds, with temperatures in the 40s.

Tonight we’ll have the light rain showers (few lightning strikes not impossible) move through eastern KELOLAND, eventually mixing with or changing to snow. Any amounts are likely to be light, under an inch – though there could be a couple inches or more of snow in SW Minnesota. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and again, much warmer than normal. Highs will be in the low 40s in NE South Dakota, where there is snow cover, and the low 50s in Sioux Falls and the southeast. Western South Dakota will be near 60, with a chance of light showers during the evening.

A front comes through Wednesday night, so Thursday will be mostly sunny and very windy. Northwest winds will gust over 40 mph. But temperatures will still be above-normal, in the 40s East River to near 60 in central South Dakota.

The weekend still looks really warm, especially Saturday when a brisk wind will combine with mostly sunny skies. Aberdeen and the southeast will get into the mid 40s, Sioux Falls will be near 62, and central and western South Dakota will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase on Sunday, but it will be mild in the mid 40s in the northeast, and the 50s to around 60 in the south. There could be a few rain showers in central and western South Dakota. The daylight will seem longer, because Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning.

Monday will also be breezy and cooler. Some light rain showers may mix with light snow showers during the coldest period of the day. Temperatures will dip near or cooler than normal on Tuesday with some lingering rain or snow showers. But then we’ll jump right back to warmer than normal temperatures for the rest of the week and the following weekend. Temperatures look like they’ll remain above-average through at least St. Patrick’s Day.