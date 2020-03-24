Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 24: Cooler and wetter on Wednesday

We’ve had persistent clouds along and east of I-29, while it’s nothing but clear skies west of the James River. Temperatures have been above-normal across KELOLAND, in the 50s East River, to the 60s in the west.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies. There could be some fog with mid 30s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while there will be some rain showers in the north and west, where lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll have winds out of the north, so it will cool down. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the north to the low 40s in the south and west. There will be rain showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and a mix of rain and snow from Highway 14 to the north, including the Buffalo Ridge. Snowfall totals will be minor, an inch or two, but there may be a bit more in locations near the wind turbines in SW Minnesota.

Another light rain snow mix is in the forecast for Thursday. Skies will be cloudy, and after a morning in the 20s we’ll have temperatures rebounding into the low to mid 40s during the afternoon, with a light easterly breeze.

We’ll carry another light rain snow mix on Friday. Despite that, temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 40s.

A strong low pressure system will create a strong wind on Saturday, and probably an inch or two of snow in SE KELOLAND during the morning through midday hours. We look for those winds to warm us during the afternoon, for highs in the upper 40s in Sioux Falls, to the low to mid 50s with that breeze in the north and west. Sunday will be even warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week will remain warmer than normal – especially the first half of the week. We’ll have a lot of 60s in the forecast for the end of March and beginning couple days of April.