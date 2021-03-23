Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 23: Rainy tonight and tomorrow in SE KELOLAND, but then warming up

A big low pressure system is spinning through Nebraska, on its way through Iowa into Wisconsin. That will keep Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND under a band of rainfall the rest of today, tonight, and much of tomorrow. We’re still expecting rainfall totals of an inch or two in SE KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Much lighter amounts – a few tenths – will occur in northern and western KELOLAND.

Otherwise today is cloudy in the east and partly sunny in the west. The low pressure system is producing brisk NE winds under the cloud cover. Temperatures, though, remain a bit above average for late March.

2 PM

2 PM

Tonight it will continue to rain in Sioux Falls and the SE, with a strong northerly wind. There will only be light showers in the north and the west, which will also have a brisk north wind. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s, held up by the thick cloud cover.

The rain system will slowly spin away to the northeast through the day tomorrow, taking the rain away by late in the day. There could be a little snow mixed in with the rain tomorrow morning, but precipitation will be dominated by rain. With north winds continuing to blow, highs will drop back to the upper 40s – close to seasonal normal.

Things should dry out starting on Thursday, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy, with a few light showers in northern and western South Dakota, and highs nudging up to the mid 50s.

The weekend looks breezy or even windy on Saturday. But it will be a warming wind. Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a few light showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, which is five to ten degrees warmer than normal for late March. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs in the 50s.

Monday looks windy and even warmer, in the upper 50s East River to the mid 60s in the west. It looks like above-average temperatures will continue through the first week of April.