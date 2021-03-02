Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 2: Very warm through early next week

The snowmelt resumed today, in areas where there is any snowcover remaining. With abundant sunshine, we’ve already warmed into the 50s across much of the area, with a dry westerly breeze helping the snow to disappear.

Skies will be clear tonight, but with a very light breeze there could be some patchy fog as a result of the snowmelt. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day, with a very light south breeze. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s East River, and the low 60s West River.

Sunny and dry again on Thursday, and a couple degrees warmer as the breeze turns a little bit to the east. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer than normal, in the upper 50s East River to the low 60s in central South Dakota.

Friday will be about the same. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, with the low 60s in the west.

The weekend will also be dry and warm. Saturday will be an outstanding day: mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s East River and the low to mid 60s West River. Sunday will be partly cloudy but windy, with the low to mid 60s.

Monday also looks dry and warm. But on Tuesday, a cold front will cross the area with a scattered rain a decent bet. With a bit of energy in the atmosphere, we’re even going to include thunderstorms in the forecast. After that, we’ll cool back down to the 40s the rest of the week, that mid-March cooldown we’ve been talking about.