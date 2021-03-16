Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 16: Mostly Cloudy but a bit warmer for St. Patrick’s Day

Low clouds have produced fog, and also some persistent, light, fluffy snow. Amounts have been up to an inch, but with temperatures hanging around the freezing mark there have been slippery roads and some accidents. Freezing drizzle produced treacherous driving conditions in NE South Dakota.

A few more snow showers will be possible overnight, with little or no accumulation. In other areas, patchy fog will be possible. Lows will be in the 20s.

St. Patrick’s Day: A big storm system moving through the central US will push more cloud cover our way tomorrow, and some light snow that will generally remain south of I-90. Temperatures should be a couple degrees warmer, in the upper 30s to low 40s, which is close to normal for mid March.

The warmup begins on Thursday. It will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny, with the low to mid 50s, with winds picking up speed in western South Dakota.

The weekend looks very warm. Spring starts on Saturday at 4:37 AM, and then we’ll have Spring-like day. It will be partly cloudy and windy, but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s East River, and the low 60s in the west. Sunday might also be a little breezy, and we expect thicker cloud cover, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be some rain showers East River, or even a rain/snow mix in western and central South Dakota.

Monday looks cloudy and rainy across KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain above-average, in the 50s. There could be some snow in western South Dakota.

After that, it looks like the warming trend will continue, with temperatures near- or above-normal through the end of March.