Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, March 14: Cloudy/drizzly tomorrow, Wet/snowy Thursday

Skies have been mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, but there is a broad band of cloud cover that is working its way through central South Dakota to the east. Temperatures have warmed to the upper 30s to mid 40s, close to normal for St. Patrick’s Day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. There could be some drizzle, thanks to a light south breeze. Fog will be possible in Rapid City and the west. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with drizzle or light rain showers. It will be warmer, with highs in the mid 40s to around 50 – the warmest day of the week. The winds will be very light, from an easterly direction.

Thursday will be cloudy and windy. Rain will spread across the area, and change to snow from the northwest as very strong winds of 20-35 mph bring colder air into the region. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s, but will probably drop a few degrees during the day as temperatures cool.

There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for southern parts of KELOLAND, because the system will move from the southwest to the northeast Thursday and Thursday night.

As far as snowfall amounts are concerned, there is a slight to moderate risk of 3” or more of snowfall in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND are still up in the air, because over a half inch of rain (or even thunderstorms) will be possible, and where and how fast the changeover to snow occurs in SE KELOLAND will impact greatly on how much snowfall Sioux Falls gets. Right now it looks like the greatest risk for heavier amounts of snowfall will be in a band from SW and south central South Dakota, and then up to the northeast through the Highway 14 corridor into southwestern Minnesota. Sioux Falls remains on the edge, a close call between heavy rain and heavy snow.

The system should exit KELOLAND on Friday morning. Skies will quickly clear, and the wind speeds should diminish Friday afternoon. Friday’s high temperatures will be fifteen to twenty degrees colder than normal, in the mid to upper 20s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny. Saturday will be cool, with high temperatures only in the low 30s – about ten degrees colder than normal. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be warmer, in the 40s, on Sunday.

The warming trend will continue on Monday, with temperatures a few degrees above-normal in the mid to upper 40s, though some rain showers will be possible in the warmer air. The temperature trend is for temperatures to be near or above normal through the end of March.