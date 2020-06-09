Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 9: More rainfall tonight, moving west to east

Behind last night’s outbreak of severe thunderstorms and today’s slowly advancing cold front, we had a sliver of warm sunshine in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND… ahead of a slow moving cold front to the west.

But now the broader area of cloud cover dominates the skies over KELOLAND, as we see the next round of rainfall moving east through the evening. In the past 24 hours we’ve already had in excess of 2” rainfall in a band from DeSmet to Mitchell to Pickstown. 2-4” has fallen in the middle of that band, so there has been a Flash Flood Warning in Charles Mix, Aurora, Davison, and Douglas counties, where water was reported over area roads.

Tonight we expect an area of rain and thunderstorms to move east through eastern KELOLAND, while skies clear out in the west. Temperatures will drop into the 50s thanks to a northerly wind, that could be strong in Sioux Falls and the SE.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather SE SD through NW Iowa, mainly for hail. With the broader area of rainfall through areas east of the Missouri River, there is also a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. Sioux Falls could see up to an inch of rain – which would be welcome, because the city is 4” drier than normal this Spring.

Tomorrow there may be some lingering showers in the morning in SE KELOLAND, but it will be a mostly sunny sky across the region. It will again be breezy, with a brisk NW wind. Highs will be a little below normal, in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with only a gentle NW breeze, a welcome break from the strong winds we’ve had lately. It will also be warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Friday will also be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is about average for mid-June.

The weekend looks decent, although it will probably be breezy as warmer air surges back into KELOLAND. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high around 80 East River, and the upper 80s in the west. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with the low 80s in the east and the upper 80s in the west. Rapid City could see some Sunday showers.

We have some showers in the forecast for Monday, though the chances are pretty low. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer, in the mid to upper 80s.

It appears temperatures will remain a little above normal next week. For Sioux Falls that means low to mid 80s.