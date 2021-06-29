Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 29: Hot and dry through the holiday weekend

Shower chances for today have dwindled to the point that we’ve dropped them from the forecast for all but areas east of I-29 in Minnesota and Iowa – and even there the chances have been pretty slim. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures are near-normal for late June, in the low to mid 80s is where we should end the day.

2 PM

Tonight most of the clouds generated during the day should disappear. We’re looking at a mostly clear night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The air will be pretty still, so there might be a little light fog in the morning – not thick or widespread.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as a hot, dry air mass comes in from the west. With a light easterly breeze, temperatures should start our trend of warmer than average days. We’ll reach the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and the low 90s in central and NE South Dakota. Rapid City will lag a bit behind, also in the upper 80s.

Thursday, July 1, will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and about the same, in the upper 80s to mid 90s with abundant sunshine. It will be a little breezy in Rapid City and the west.

The weekend also looks sunny and hot. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and the upper 90s to the north and west.

Sunday, the 4th of July, will be hot (though that seems typical for the 4th of July). We’ll call it partly cloudy, and we’ve added a slight chance of a sprinkle because some of the forecast models are picking up on a little energy coming through. But we may end up dropping even that chance because moisture appears to be lacking. It’s something we’ll be watching, but the odds now are that Sunday will be mostly dry as well, with highs in the low to mid 90s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, while central and NE South Dakota will be right around a hundred degrees.

Next week will also be hot, with lots of 90s. At least we’ll see at least low-end chances for rain showers starting on Monday and Tuesday – though even those look pretty light. We have a shot at a little heavier rainfall on Wednesday. But overall, the trend remains hot and mostly dry through mid July.